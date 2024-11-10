Nervy Rangers claim narrow win

Rangers' stuttering league form continued despite a 1-0 win over Hearts played against the now familiar soundtrack of supporters venting their frustration.

A fifth-minute opener from Cyriel Dessers proved a false dawn for a performance that regressed the longer the match wore on and had Philippe Clement visibly exasperated on the touchline.

The Rangers boss is facing considerable heat with calls for his sacking only dying down slightly following the Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Motherwell and a midweek draw at Olympiacos. The temperature was turned back up on the Belgian over his decision to make Connor Barron his first substitution which went down like a lead balloon amid an already tetchy atmosphere.

Rangers' Cyriel Dessers (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 over Hearts with team-mate James Tavernier. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

After a lively start, where Rangers crafted a well worked opener, it was Hearts who emerged as the better side, and but for better finishing would have left Ibrox with a point. Rangers were their own worst enemies in a nervy second half with a crescendo of groans raining down whenever possession was given away, or an attack was spurned by a backwards pass. Which was often.

For Hearts, it was another game where they failed to take advantage of moments when they were on top, as was the case in the midweek defeat to Heidenheim in the Conference League.

It was also another game where Lawrence Shankland failed to register a goal, or even an attempt on goal. It would be easy to criticise the striker and question his Scotland call-up due to his ongoing drought, but he was central to much of Hearts' positive play in his role just off the front, with his touch, turn and pass that set up a huge chance for Kenneth Vargas straight after the restart showcasing his international qualities.

Perhaps if his team-mates could provide him with such openings Hearts would start climbing the table as Vargas could only strike the post with just Jack Butland to beat. The Costa Rican also failed to take advantage when John Souttar was short with a passback before the break as Jack Butland raced from his line to make a goal-saving block.

Hearts' Kenneth Vargas hits the post during the 1-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

After dropping his captain for the midweek draw in Greece, Clement reinstated James Tavernier into the Rangers starting XI, but took him off for the second weekend in succession at a pivotal moment in the match. The Rangers skipper personified the team's performance.

Following a bright start where he was heavily involved in the opener, racing onto Nedim Bajrami's cutback and striking for goal with the ball taking a deflection off Dessers on its way into the net, by the time he was withdrawn alongside Barron in the 68th minute, Tavernier has been responsible for several howls of derision that rained down from the stands with sloppy passes and anxious defending.

Perhaps seeing Celtic join Aberdeen in going 12 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership in the earlier kick-off after a hard fought 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock at a venue where Rangers themselves lost just three weeks ago played into the tension around Ibrox, which held its breath when Beni Baningime fired inches wide with Butland beaten shortly after coming on in the second half.

