What channel is France v Scotland on? Is it on TV? How to watch firiendly in Lille

Scotland are back in action on Tuesday night when they take on France in Lille for an international friendly.

Fresh from qualifying for the European Championships next summer, Steve Clarke's men will take on another team who is in the hat for Euro 2024 in the shape of the French. It will be the first of seven matches Scotland play before next summer’s tournament and Didier Deschamps’ French team are likely to pose a stern test of the visitors’ credentials.

France v Scotland match details

The friendly between France and Scotland takes place at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille on Tuesday, October 17. Kick-off is 7.45pm UK time.

Is France v Scotland on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1. This can be found on channel 412 on Sky or channel 551 on Virgin but is available to subscribers only. Coverage begins at 7pm.

France v Scotland live stream

Those wishing to watch the match on their laptop, tablet or phone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app.

Scotland team news

Clarke will have to do without the services of captain Andy Robertson and fellow full-back Aaron Hickey, who picked up injuries in last week’s 2-0 defeat by Spain. Ryan Jack and Kevin Nisbet both withdrew from the squad due to injury earlier in the international window, while influential defender Kieran Tierney missed out on the original 25-man selection after suffering a hamstring tear playing for Real Socieded in La Liga.

France v Scotland head-to-head

Scotland have won eight and lost eight of their 16 meetings with France in all competitions. The last meeting came in Metz in June 2016, with France winning 3-0.

