Steve Clarke lifts lid on Scotland's Euro 2024 celebrations and makes Tartan Army 'not ready' quip

Steve Clarke has revealed the Scotland squad celebrated qualification for Euro 2024 with songs and admitted that Germany will need to be braced for an invasion from the Tartan Army next summer.

Scotland’s place at next year’s European Championships was secured with two qualifiers to spare on Sunday night following Spain’s 1-0 win over Norway in Oslo. The Scots watched the game together ahead of Tuesday night’s friendly match against France in Lille and the manager explained how it felt to achieve their ultimate goal.

“It was good,” Clarke said in his broadcast press conference. “Obviously we all sat together and watched the game, the moment when the final whistle goes and your qualification is secured is obviously a good moment. It’s not quite the same as doing it in a game situation, but we relaxed, we had a good couple of hours together, the boys sang a few songs and they were happy so hopefully they’ve recovered before tomorrow. I’m proud to be their head coach because they’ve consistently delivered for their country. I said that three years ago, this group of players are determined to be successful for Scotland and consistently they’ve shown that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland are expected to be backed by a sizeable travelling support and Clarke is expecting them to be the talk of Germany. “I’m not sure Germany is ready for five million Scottish people to turn up,” he joked. “It seems like everybody you speak to is going to be in Germany next summer, I’m sure it won’t be five million but we’ll certainly take a big crowd.

Steve Clarke speaks to the media ahead of Scotland's friendly against France in Lille.