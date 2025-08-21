What channel is Aberdeen v FCSB? TV and free live stream details for Europa League clash

How to watch Aberdeen v FCSB for free

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen begin their European campaign on Thursday night when they host FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest, in their Europa League play-off first leg.

Reward for winning the Scottish Cup last season, defeating Celtic on penalties in the Hampden final in May, the Dons bypassed the earlier qualifying rounds to sit just 180 minutes from securing a place in Uefa's second tier competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Qualifying for the Europa League would be worth around £6million to the Pittodrie club - potentially more based on performance - as they would secure an additional eight fixtures in a 36-team league phase with a place in the knockout stages up for grabs.

However, should Aberdeen fail to make it past last season's champions of Romania, they have the safety net of a guaranteed place in the Conference League, where a minimum of at least £5million would be banked from six league phase fixtures.

Jimmy Thelin's side have had a tough start to their domestic campaign, losing to Hearts and Celtic to remain pointless and goalless after two matches in the Scottish Premiership. They got their first win and goals of the season with a 3-0 victory away to Championship side Morton in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday.

FCSB have also got off their domestic title defence off to a poor start, collecting just five points from their opening six fixtures to sit 13th in the SuperLiga table. They were also dumped out of Champions League qualifying by Macedonian side KF Shkëndija and reached the Europa League play-off round courtesy of a 6-3 aggregate win over FC Drita of Kosovo in the previous round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen host Romanian champions FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg at Pittodrie Stadium on Thursday. | SNS Group

Aberdeen v FCSB match details

The Europa League play-off first leg takes place at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Aberdeen v FCSB TV channel

The match will be shown live on the BBC Scotland channel. Coverage gets underway at 7.30pm.

Aberdeen v FCSB live stream

The tie will be streamed free-to-air on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Aberdeen v FCSB team news

Dons winger Shayden Morris is a doubt after suffering a knock but defender Mats Knoester returns after missing the last two games through injury. New signings Marko Lazetic and Kenan Bilalovic are both clear to be involved in the squad but Jimmy Thelin intends to tread carefully with Serbian forward Lazetic in particular after he completed his move from AC Milan this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Montenegro defender Slobodan Rubezic, who spent the second half of last season on loan in Serbia with Novi Pazar, has left the Dons two years after his arrival to join Polish side Korona Kielce for an undisclosed fee.

FCSB face a sweat over whether a visa issue will rule three of their players out of Thursday night's Europa League play-off first leg with Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Montenegrin left-back Risto Radunovic, South African centre-half Siyabonga Ngezana and Ghanaian Baba Alhassan have all made the trip to Scotland, but their involvement remains uncertain.

Dutch referee Serdar Gözübüyük is the man in charge at Pittodrie with Pol van Boekel on VAR duty.