What channel is Celtic v Rangers Women's Scottish Cup final? Kick-off time, TV details, how to watch for free

The Old Firm rivals meet in the historic occasion at the national stadium just a week after both sides were beaten to the SWPL title by Glasgow City after a dramatic climax to the league campaign.
Rangers will be out to land a cup double to send departing manager Malky Thomson out on a high having already lifted the Sky Sports Premier League Cup back in December courtesy of a 2-0 win over Hibs at Tynecastle Park.
Celtic, meanwhile, under head coach Fran Alonso, will be looking to retain the Women’s Scottish Cup having won the trophy last year in a 3-2 victory over Glasgow City as they look to avoid finishing the season with any silverware.
VAR will also be in operation at Hampden for the final – the first time it has been used for a domestic women’s football match in Scotland. Good luck to anyone hoping to predict the outcome – this is the fifth occasion the two sides have met this season, with two draws and a win apiece.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the big match...
Celtic v Rangers match details
The Women’s Scottish Cup final takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow on Sunday, May 28, 2023 with a kick-off time of 1.30pm.
Is Celtic v Rangers on TV?
The Women’s Scottish Cup final will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland. The Sportscene programme begins at 1pm with coverage presented by Jane Lewis.
Is Celtic v Rangers available to watch via live stream?
Those wishing to watch the match on a smartphone, laptop or tablet can do so for free via the BBC iPlayer or on the BBC Sport website.