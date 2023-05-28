What channel is Celtic v Rangers Women's Scottish Cup final? Kick-off time, TV details, how to watch for free

Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head in the first ever Women’s Scottish Cup final to be held at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The Old Firm rivals meet in the historic occasion at the national stadium just a week after both sides were beaten to the SWPL title by Glasgow City after a dramatic climax to the league campaign.

Rangers will be out to land a cup double to send departing manager Malky Thomson out on a high having already lifted the Sky Sports Premier League Cup back in December courtesy of a 2-0 win over Hibs at Tynecastle Park.

Celtic, meanwhile, under head coach Fran Alonso, will be looking to retain the Women’s Scottish Cup having won the trophy last year in a 3-2 victory over Glasgow City as they look to avoid finishing the season with any silverware.

Rangers' Kathryn Hill (right) and Caitlin Hayes of Celtic pictured with the Women's Scottish Cup. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

VAR will also be in operation at Hampden for the final – the first time it has been used for a domestic women’s football match in Scotland. Good luck to anyone hoping to predict the outcome – this is the fifth occasion the two sides have met this season, with two draws and a win apiece.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the big match...

Celtic v Rangers match details

The Women’s Scottish Cup final takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow on Sunday, May 28, 2023 with a kick-off time of 1.30pm.

Is Celtic v Rangers on TV?

The Women’s Scottish Cup final will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland. The Sportscene programme begins at 1pm with coverage presented by Jane Lewis.

Is Celtic v Rangers available to watch via live stream?