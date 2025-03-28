How to watch Celtic v Hearts

Celtic will look to bounce back to winning ways against Hearts this Saturday having had a fortnight to stew on their Old Firm defeat to Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers’ side remain 13 points clear at the top of the William Hill Premiership despite going down 3-2 at home to their Glasgow rivals prior to the international break.

The Hoops will be crowned champions for a fourth consecutive season if they win their next four fixtures, or possibly sooner if second-placed Rangers slip up.

Hearts will travel to Celtic Park with a belief that they can further upset the apple cart after climbing from 11th to sixth since the turn of the year.

Neil Critchley’s side have suffered derby setbacks of their own - losing back-to-back matches against Hibs - but with seven wins in their last 11 league matches, the Jambos are in good form and will be keen to aid their own push for Europe by taking a positive result from Parkhead.

Celtic host Hearts in the William Hill Premiership on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic v Hearts match details

The William Hill Premiership match takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Kick-off is 3pm.

Celtic v Hearts TV channel

The match has not been selected for live TV broadcast in the UK. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC channel at 7.15pm on Saturday evening with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 10.20pm.

Celtic v Hearts live stream

There is no live stream available within the UK. Both Celtic TV and Hearts TV will broadcast the match live to overseas subscribers. Highlights will be available on Sportscene via the BBC iPlayer.

Celtic v Hearts team news

Celtic will be without first choice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel after he injured a shoulder on international duty with Denmark. Back-up stopper Viljami Sinisalo is in line to make only his second appearance of the season. Celtic will have Paulo Bernardo, Callum McGregor, Auston Trusty and James Forrest back from injury, but Liam Scales remains out following a facial injury.

Hearts have lost Gerald Taylor to a knee injury picked up on international duty with Costa Rica but key duo Jamie McCart and Cammy Devlin are both back in contention after their recent lay-offs. Aidan Denholm, Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley (all hamstring) and Frankie Kent (quad) remain out.

Kevin Clancy is the match referee with Ross MacLeod and David Roome as his assistants. Greg Aitken is on VAR duty assisted by Chris Rae.