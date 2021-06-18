WATCH: Hampden Bowling Club 'centre of football universe' ahead of England vs Scotland as secretary tells of history as the first Hampden Park site

Watch as history enthusiast and Hampden Bowling Club secretary tells of how the club was once the site of the first Hampden Park where he claims the game of ‘modern football’ was invented.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 18th June 2021, 5:06 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Graeme Brown of Hampden Bowling Club explains the rich history surrounding the club – located a stone’s throw away from the current Hampden Park where the Euro 2020 is being hosted in Glasgow.

In 2017, Mr Brown located a map which finally proved that the site was the first Hampden Park from 1873 to 1884.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Read More

Read More
England vs Scotland LIVE: Euro 2020 buildup to Wembley game before kick off | Sc...
Hampden Bowling Club was the first ever Hampden Park site and has a mural detailing Scotland's 5-1 victory over England in 1881 (Photo: Hannah Brown).

The Glasgow site was the world’s first purposefully international football ground and where the modern game of football was invented by Queens Park FC.

It was also the site where football legend Andrew Watson made his mark as the first black international player and captain.

To find out more about the club’s detailed and significant history in the footballing world, watch the video as Mr Brown guides us through the historic site.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Hampden ParkScotlandEngland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.