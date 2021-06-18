Scroll down to see all the latest updates as the Auld Enemy prepare to meet in a major tournament finals for the first time in 25 years.
Scotland vs England LIVE: All the buildup to tonight’s crunch Euro 2020 game at Wembley
Last updated: Friday, 18 June, 2021, 12:30
- Scots cannot afford to lose, says Scott McTominay
- Fitness boost for Scotland as Kieran Tierney available
- Divided couples have bragging rights at stake
- Scotland and England fans predicted to buy 3.4m pints
- Scotland v England: The key tactical battles
Michael Owen has had his say....
Ahead of tonight’s game at Wembley, Michael Owen has had his say on the encounter. Michael predicts a 2-0 victory for Three Lions, but he expects Scotland to be positive instead of sitting back.
Speaking with BetVictor the brand ambassador said: “At times it wasn’t pretty, but England got the job done against Croatia on Sunday. It was a mature performance and we must bear in mind that in any tournament, it is all about peaking at the right time, so there’s no harm in 1-0 wins at this stage.
For Scotland, overall, they played well against the Czechs. They certainly had enough chances to win the match, but their lack of firepower up top is a real cause for concern.
I’m really looking forward to this. I expect Scotland to have a go and be positive. I can’t see Steve Clarke instructing his side to sit in as they don’t have enough to execute a clinical counter-attack.
This means we could be in for an entertaining match, but I do feel it’ll be England who take the points. It’s 2-0 to the Three Lions for me.”
Get in!
McDonald’s has rolled its menu prices back to what they were when Scotland played England during Euro 96 – pretty much 25 years ago to the day.
Scotland travel to London for a crucial clash against England for their match at Euro 2020 on Friday 18 June – here’s how to make sure you don’t miss it.
UEFA sources have refused to rule out moving the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final away from Wembley if overseas fans and VIPs cannot be exempted from strict quarantine rules.
European football’s governing body released a statement on Friday saying it was “confident” the final week would be held in London but pointed out “there is always a contingency plan”.
The British Government confirmed the final four Euro 2020 matches at Wembley could be played in front of crowds of at least 40,000 despite the decision to delay the final easing of coronavirus restrictions.
The games will be part of the Government’s Events Research Programme (ERP) which has been running since April and has been used to test various ways to get fans back into venues without the need for social distancing.
Scotland require a big performance at Wembley on Friday against England in order to rescue their Euros campaign. However, they don’t have to look too far for inspiration.
Sir Rod Stewart has admitted it will be “an uphill climb” for Scotland to secure a win over England in the Euro clash on Friday night.
The singer, who was born in London but is of Scottish descent and is a devoted fan of Celtic and Scottish football, will be attending the game at Wembley and joked he had to sell his house to afford the tickets.
He told BBC Breakfast: “I’ve been watching these games since I was 14, England and Scotland, and I’ve had my heart broken so many times.
“I’d love to see the Scots win. It is going to be an uphill climb, but win or lose, as long as they make us proud.
“It is a serious day, I am the cockney Scotsman, and we do take this game extremely serious against the old enemy.
“I’m very passionate. I’m actually going to be going, I’ve got a box for six, cost me an arm and a leg, I had to sell the house to buy it.
“I’m taking my two sons and three of my best friends who are all Scotland supporters, we are just going to hope for the best.”
Offering his final prediction for the score, he said: “One-nil to Scotland and I will die a happy man.”
Scotland require a tactically-impeccable performance to execute manager Steve Clarke’s gameplan and earn a result against England at Wembley. Doing so would revive their Euro 2020 campaign, which is somewhat deflated after Monday’s opening 2-0 loss to Czech Republic.
England and Scotland meet at Wembley Stadium on Friday June 18 for a crucial Euro 2020 match, the first fixture between the neighbours since a 2-2 draw at Hampden in June 2017.