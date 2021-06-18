Jonny McDonald, Brooklyn Cafe manager, tells how the southside of Glasgow cafe has been appealing to Scotland supporters across the area as they give their famed empire biscuit a football makeover.
The already popular empire biscuits now have lyrics from Flower of Scotland on them as well as Saltires, No Scotland No Party, Yes Sir I Can Boogie and Euro 2020.
Mr McDonald said they have been a ‘huge success' and that pre-ordered biscuits have already sold out.
The southside cafe previously created ‘Line of Duty' empire biscuits which were also popular with their customers.
Mr McDonald says the cafe is a proud supporter of Scotland’s national team and if Scotland win against England on Friday, those who bought special Tartan Army boxes of the biscuits will be refunded.
Watch the video to find out more about the pro-Scotland biscuits.