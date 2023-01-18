VAR will be used for just three Scottish Cup fourth round fixtures this weekend with three Premiership clubs opting against using the technology due to the costs involved.

The televised games at Premiership grounds, St Johnstone v Rangers, Celtic v Greenock Morton and Hibs v Hearts, will see VAR in operation, as per the rules and regulations of the competition. In the ties between Dundee United and Stirling University, Kilmarnock and Dumbarton and St Mirren and Dundee, referees won’t be able to call on VAR.

While the system is installed at Tannadice, Rugby Park and the SMiSA Stadium, it is up to the clubs involved whether they want to split the costs or for the top-flight side to cover the full outlay. Due to the fees involved in covering the normal VAR costs and extra cameras the decision was made to opt out of using the video technology for the cup ties. Meanwhile, Aberdeen’s trip to Darvel which will be broadcast live on Monday night also won’t be covered by VAR because the infrastructure for it is not in place at the Recreation Park ground.

The same guidance will also be in use for the Scottish Cup fifth round and quarter-final. VAR will be in operation for both semi final matches and the final of the competition.

VAR was involved in moments of controversy over the weekend in the Viaplay Cup semi finals. Kilmarnock continue to feel aggrieved over a failure to award a penalty late in the clash with Celtic, while the technology malfunctioned during Rangers’ win over Aberdeen on Sunday.