Netflix have released the first trailer ahead of the highly anticipated USA Women documentary that details their disastrous World Cup 2023 campaign. Here's when the series will be released.

Megan Rapinoe reacts after failing to score in the penalty at the Women’s World Cup 2023 (Photo: WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

It was meant to be women's football legend Megan Rapinoe's glorious farewell but the previously all-conquering United States Women's national team had their most disastrous World Cup campaign in 2023 - and now Netflix are set to release a documentary which features the heartbreaking USWNT campaign in full.

Titled 'Under Pressure', the streaming giant took their cameras all the way to Australia and New Zealand in order to capture what many thought would be a victorious third World Cup win in a row.

However, what unfolded for the American soccer team was one of the most gut wrenching and unexpected exits in the history of the Women's World Cup and the Netflix documentary that will show the whole campaign it dramatic detail is certain to capture the attention of women's football fans.

With Chelsea head coach Emma Hayes OBE now confirmed to be taking over the role of the United States Women's team in the summer, intrigue will be high amongst WSL fans as they cast an eye on the task she has ahead of her.

Here is everything you need to know about Netflix's USWNT documentary 'Under Pressure' including the release date and its first trailer.

What happened to the US Women's National Team at World Cup 2023

With World Cup veterans such as Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe pairing off with some of the world's top young talent like Alyssa Thompson, Sophia Smith and Kristie Mewis, the USA Women's National Team entered last summer's tournament as clear favourites to lift their third World Cup in a row.

Already confirmed to be Rapinoe's final tournament due to the legend's impending retirement, the USWNT 2023 World Cup campaign ended up being their worst performance in their history and the first time they had never ended up on the podium at a Women's World Cup.

Knocked out by Sweden on penalties in the last 16, Rapinoe even missed in the shootout as the American's campaign shocked the women's footballing world. The tournament was won by Spain for the very first time as they defeat Sarina Wiegman's England 1-0 in the final in Sydney thanks to a first half strike from Olga Carmona.

Under Pressure will document the team's preparations leading up to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, their shock early exit and the fallout from the campaign, including the resignation of head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

Where can I see the trailer for the US Women's National Team documentary on Netflix Under Pressure

The 107 second trailer was released earlier this week and can be viewed here.

How many episodes of the US Women's National Team documentary will there be on Netflix

Netflix have confirmed that there will be four episodes of the series, with each episode available on the day of release. It is not known how long each episode will be, though we expect it to be between 45 minutes to an hour per episode.

USA Women's Netflix documentary release date, when is Under Pressure coming to Netflix

The streaming service has confirmed the series will land on Netflix worldwide on December 12, with the series available to stream from 8.01am on the morning of release.