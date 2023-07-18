Women’s football is no longer a niche sport and as the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand begins this Thursday, it could become one of the most exciting sports on the planet.

The FIFA Women's World Cup gets underway this Thursday (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for FIFA) Getty Images for FIFA

If the World Cup of 2019 was the springboard for the explosion of women’s football we see today then the 2023 edition could be the competition that solidifies it as one of the most exciting and most watched sports on the globe.

Held in France four years ago, the Women’s World Cup made household names of a number of players we now see as global ambassadors for some of the world’s biggest sporting brands and in 2023 it is the names of Alessia Russo, Ella Toone and Alexia Putellas which adorn the back of youngster’s replica jersey across the country.

Yes, if you stare at Twitter long enough, you will still be presented with @Gary2345678’s opinion that women playing football is “rubbish”, the goals are “too big” and that Megan Rapinoe is an “attention seeker” but in truth the snowball effect you see is happening in women’s football right now is one I’d recommend you get with – if you haven’t already – or it will roll you over.

Australia's Sam Kerr loves the big stage. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images)

Whether you’re new to it or a seasoned pro, the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is a tournament of huge intrigue

While the United States were the tournament favourites in 2015 and 2019 (and duly won both), this year’s competition couldn’t be more open with a number of nations capable of becoming world champions.

There’s European Champions the Lionesses, of course, who enter the tournament with just one defeat in 33 games and one of the strongest squads at the tournament. Injuries to experienced stars such as Fran Kirby and Leah Williamson were severe blows to Sarina Wiegman’s squad but far from a knock out blow to their hopes of lifting the trophy for the first time. Meanwhile, the impending retirement of American superstar Rapinoe will fuel the already blazing fire that lies within the 38-year-old – she will want to go out on the ultimate high. Arguably the best two midfielders in Europe, the aforementioned Putellas and Aitana Bonmati, will put the Spanish team right back into the conversation too and you would be a fool to rule out home nation Australia, who possess the world’s best striker in Sam Kerr – and she certainly loves the big stage.

Sweden, Netherlands, France and Germany are well within the discussion too. However, in truth, each nation arrives down under with their own list of pros and cons. If you’re a fan competitive sport – this promises to be a tournament certain to grab the attention of the audience with no clear favourite for the trophy.

Fans will be able to see Alexia Putellas in action for Spain this summer after being robbed of seeing the Ballon d'Or winner at last year's European Championships. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Outside of the tournament’s favourites, there’s also some exciting new additions to the World Cup too. Zambia and their key forward Barbra Banda already showcased her devastating goal-scoring prowess in the 3-2 pre-tournament friendly win over Germany, while several young stars will hoping to leave their mark on the World Cup. We recommended keeping an eye on 22-year-old playmaker Julia Grosso of Canada, Haiti’s teenage wonderkid Melchie Dumornay and Spain’s wide forward Athenea del Castillo, who has been in great form for Real Madrid.

Sadly, the tournament has not arrived without a number of controversies, with a number of nations still embroiled in disagreements with their own footballing FAs.

Earlier in the year, 15 Spanish players had made themselves “unavailable” for selection after writing to the Spanish Federation (RFEF) insisting that the situation with head coach Jorge Vilda had affected their health and emotional state. Thankfully, for the fans at least, some of those players have returned to the squad after the RFEF revealed the conflict is “practically resolved”. Apparently.

More recently, last year’s Euro heroes the England Lionesses enter the tournament with a row over bonuses dragging on. With just days to go until the start of the competition, the

Can Chloe Kelly produce another big moment for the Lionesses in Australia and New Zealand? (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Lionesses have confirmed the dispute with The FA over bonuses have been paused to concentrate on the start of the World Cup but insisted they have “full intentions of revisiting them following the tournament”, while just last week the South African team were embroiled in a dispute that saw their entire squad to sit out of a pre-World Cup warm up game.

Add in host nation Australia releasing a video last Monday, voiced by all 23 members of the Matildas squad, which called on FIFA to commit to equalising the prize money across the men’s and women’s tournaments ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

While the off field issues may drag on past the tournament, the action on the pitch should see the game break through another ceiling for women’s football with every single match available to watch in the United Kingdom on terrestrial television.

And there’s no need to wait for the latter stages for the excitement to begin either thanks to a number of massive games taking place in the group stages. The opening day of the tournament offers up a fascinating clash between World Cup newbies Republic of Ireland and host nation Australia in the Sydney sun (kick off: 11am BST). However, the clash between the World Cup finalists of 2019, USA and Netherlands, on July 27 is perhaps the pick of the bunch. It may kick off at 2am BST time but it is one worth staying up for.

However, if late nights aren’t your thing, just two days later footballing giants France and Brazil will likely face off for top spot in Group G in Brisbane at a far more reasonable kick off time of 11am. We can also expect an entertaining game between Olympic gold medallists Canada and Australia on July 31, which also kicks off at 11am BST time.