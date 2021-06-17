The spoon bending psychic said he was going to ‘unleash his powers’ to help Scotland win their Friday evening game to England

He added: “So Scottish fans if you can hear me, you link up with me and feel my energy.”

Uri Geller: Spoon bending magician is going to 'unleash his powers' during Scotland's Euro 2020 game against England

He also said that he would summon the spirit of Robert the Bruce for the game.

Uri Geller claimed in 1996 that he moved the ball slightly using his magic powers just before a penalty, securing England’s 2-0 victory against Scotland.

The 74-year-old, who owns an island in the Firth of Forth, said on TV show ‘The Last Leg’ earlier this week that he received "11,000 hate letters" from Scots after 96.

He added that he will be holding a Scotland top as it had helped Scotland to beat Serbia back in November.

