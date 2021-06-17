Christian Eriksen to be fitted with heart starter after suffering cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 clash

A message of support for Christian Eriksen on the LED screen at Wembley Stadium prior to England's Euro 2020 match with Croatia. Picture: Getty

The 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder had to be resuscitated on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen after slumping to the ground during the first half of his side's 1-0 Euro 2020 Group B defeat to Finland on Saturday evening.

Eriksen regained consciousness before being taken to hospital, where medics continue to work to identify what caused his cardiac arrest.

Providing an update on his status on Thursday, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said: "After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter)."

Boesen continued: "This device is necessary after cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

"Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment.

"We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time."

