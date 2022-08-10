Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UEFA Super Cup Final 2022 between Real Madrid CF and Eintracht Frankfurt will take place tonight Helsinki, Finland. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images )

Europe’s first piece of major silverware will be on offer this evening, with the UEFA Super Cup clash between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt taking place in Helsinki.

The competition, which pits the winners of two of UEFA’s premier competitions – the Champions League and Europa League – against each other in a one-off final serves as a traditional curtain raiser to the new European football season.

It will be an opportunity for both sides to add further silverware to their cabinet and wrestle the trophy from current holders Chelsea, who beat La Liga’s Villareal on penalties in last season’s clash.

And for Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti, the final will give the popular boss an opportunity to continue his side impressive pre-season form as they continue their preparations for their season opener against Almeria this Sunday.

The game will also give fans an opportunity to see Real’s star summer signings, Aurélien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger, who joined from Monaco and Chelsea respectively in the summer.

As for Eintracht, the match in Helsinki offer the Bundesliga side an opportunity to continue their remarkable year after beating Rangers in the Europa League final in May – a feat which saw them only their second ever European trophy.

However, it will be a tough ask for Oliver Glasner and his side, with confidence likely to be low after a shocking 6-1 opening day home defeat to Bayern Munich left his side rock bottom on the Bundesliga’s opening weekend.

How can I watch the UEFA Super Cup final 2022?

The UEFA Super Cup final will take place this evening (August 10) and kicks off at 8pm (BST time).

The game will be available to watch live via BT Sport 1.

Their coverage will begin at 7.30pm.

UK viewers will also be able to stream the game via the BT Sport app.

What are the latest UEFA Super Cup odds?

Real Madrid go into the game as clear favourites, with odds of 4/11 being offered on them winning the game.

While the game cannot officially end in a draw, you can still get odds of 4/1 for the game to end in a draw after 90 minutes. A Frankfurt win is priced at 7/1.

Last season, Karim Benzema recorded 15 goals in 12 games to secure the Champions League trophy, while Frankfurt took 2+ corners in each half in their Europa League Final win over Rangers.

Therefore SkyBet’s ‘Request A Bet’ offer of 20/1 on Benzema to take 2+ shots on target, each team 2+ corners in each half and each team 20+ booking pts in 90 mins looks quite shrewd.

Another popular bet is BTTS in both halves, 2+ corners each team in each half and 20+ booking points each team at 125/1.