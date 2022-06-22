With each new tournament, a brand new kit is often released and the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 is no different, with tops being released across the continent this summer for many of the 16 international sides taking part.

The tournament, which will take place across numerous grounds in England, have already saw the host tournament launch a brand new home and away kit in preparation for a tournament many in the United Kingdom are tipping them to win.

So, are you looking to add to your shirt collection with some brand new threads this summer? Take a look at our favourite 10 kits on show at the UEFA Women’s European Championship and decide which you think is worth getting your hands on.

1. Germany - Away A classic deep turquoise number from the Germany side mean they take our title as the best kit at Euro 2020 - as they so often do when it comes to kit design. A throwback with a modern twist, this is a real 10/10. Photo: Adidas Photo Sales

2. Sweden - away Another Adidas number, and another sure fire winner. This navy and yellow away kit is simple in design, yet really stands out amongst many of the other Euro 2022 kits. Photo: Adidas Photo Sales

3. France - Home The intricate deep blue without the traditional royal blue of France is topped off with a striking red trim. Nike's best of the tournament - by far. Photo: Nike Photo Sales

4. Belgium - Away Another Adidas number, and another away kit in our top four, and this time it's the Belgians black away number. Sticking with the colours of the flag, this simple yet striking design doesn't stray too far away from the Adidas template, yet stands out. Bold and beautiful. Photo: Adidas Photo Sales