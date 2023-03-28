Rodri, however, was unhappy with the approach Scotland took, with the Scots picking up four bookings to Spain’s two and Porro and Robertson clashing in the first half. The Man City player said: “It's the way they play. In the end, for me, it's a bit rubbish because they are always wasting time. They, how do you say, provoke you. They always fall and for me this is not football. For the speed of the sport you have to move on, but the referee has to take part of this and he'll say nothing. It's a bit frustrating because we want to win and it's difficult because you waste time. But we have to use our weapons and we will learn for the next time."