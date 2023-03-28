All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
16 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
10 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
13 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
15 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
15 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
15 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

'They provoke you, it's rubbish': Spain captain Rodri lambasts Scotland and vows revenge

Spain captain Rodri was scathing of Scotland’s style of play after his team suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat at Hampden.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 28th Mar 2023, 22:44 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 22:44 BST

The Spanish conceded the opening goal on seven minutes through Scott McTominay after Andy Robertson seized upon a slip by Pedro Porro and the Man Utd midfielder doubled Scotland's lead on 51 minutes with a fine left-footed volley. While Spain had most of the possession after the second goal, Scotland defended resolutely and saw out a famous win.

Rodri, however, was unhappy with the approach Scotland took, with the Scots picking up four bookings to Spain’s two and Porro and Robertson clashing in the first half. The Man City player said: “It's the way they play. In the end, for me, it's a bit rubbish because they are always wasting time. They, how do you say, provoke you. They always fall and for me this is not football. For the speed of the sport you have to move on, but the referee has to take part of this and he'll say nothing. It's a bit frustrating because we want to win and it's difficult because you waste time. But we have to use our weapons and we will learn for the next time."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spain host Scotland in October in what is sure to be a tasty rematch in Group A of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Spain captain Rodri remonstrates with his Scotland counterpart Andy Robertson.
Spain captain Rodri remonstrates with his Scotland counterpart Andy Robertson.
Spain captain Rodri remonstrates with his Scotland counterpart Andy Robertson.
ScotlandSpainScott McTominay