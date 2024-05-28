The 7 SPFL stars set to light up Copa America - and why tournament is so important for one player

Scottish football will be represented during tournament in the US

Scottish football fans are in a land of Euro 2024 – but there is another major international football tournament taking place this summer.

What’s more, there will be a smattering of representatives from the Scottish Professional Football League on show at the 48th edition of the Copa America, which takes place between June 20-July 14 and is being held in the United States. Sixteen teams from two confederations will play across 14 hosts cities, with world champions Argentina looking to defend their crown from 2021.

Leo Messi turns 37 during the tournament, but the Argentinian captain is still very much the star attraction. Now playing his domestic football in the US with Inter Miami, his presence has elevated the sport to another level in the States. Such is his allure, Vancouver Whitecaps recently had to apologise to its supporters that Messi – an opposition player – was injured and would not be making the trip to British Columbia along with Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez. You could not imagine St Johnstone saying sorry to Saints fans because Celtic are without Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda for a trip to McDiarmid Park …

Hearts forward Kenneth Vargas will be representing Costa Rica at the Copa America.

Messi’s presence means Argentina are the 7/4 favourites to retain their Copa America title. Brazil are regarded as their nearest challengers. The 14 other nations involved are as follows: Uruguay, Colombia, USA, Mexico, Ecuador, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Venezuela, Canada, Jamaica, Bolivia, Costa Rica and Panama. The final is due to take place on Sunday, July 14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami – where Messi plays every second week for his club.

Scottish football fans will see some familiar faces should they tune in to Premier Sports to watch it all unfold. Currently, seven SPFL stars are expected to participate. The host nation has Cameron Carter-Vickers of Celtic in its preliminary squad. Team-mate Alistair Johnston is one of three Scotland-based players in the Canada set-up, joined by Aberdeen forward Junior Hoilett and Motherwell striker Theo Bair. Hearts have two representatives. Young forward Kenneth Vargas is in the provisional Costa Rica squad, while their Wolves loanee and right-back Dexter Lembikisa plays for Jamaica. Forgotten Rangers man Jose Cifuentes, currently on loan at Cruzeiro, is part of the Ecuador set-up. The midfielder tends to save his best performances for his country.

There could be an eighth player from the SPFL, given Rangers are closing in on a deal for Panamanian centre-half Jose Cordoba. The 22-year-old defender is said to be close to a move from Levski Sofia to Ibrox. Panama are in Group C alongside Uruguay, Bolivia and the United States.

Celtic right-back Johnston has the unenviable task of keeping Messi quiet. Canada are in Group A alongside Argentina, Chile and Peru. This could be a big stage for Canadian hitman Bair, who shone brightly for Motherwell in the second half of the season. Any impact at this level would bring suitors bigger than Bristol City, who have been linked with the 24-year-old, to the table. Group B contains Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica, while Group D houses Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Costa Rica. Hearts forward Vargas, just 22, will hope for some game-time against some illustrious defenders.