Rangers close in on two further signings as Brazilian's arrival kicks off hectic summer of transfers

Jefte’s arrival is the beginning of serious transfer activity at Ibrox

Rangers hope to make two more signings before the end of May after confirming the arrival of Brazilian defender Jefte on Friday evening.

The 20-year-old left-back joins from Fluminense, having spent last season on loan with Cypriot First Division champions APOEL. “Jefte is an exciting young defender, and I am delighted that he has joined our squad so early in the summer period,” said manager Philippe Clement. The deal is subject to international clearance and a successful work permit application, with Jefte having agreed a four-year deal. The terms of the transfer have not been disclosed by Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left-back has been a priority position for Rangers since Clement arrived at Ibrox. Rangers attempted to sign Jefte back in January and the groundwork laid in the winter allowed director of football recruitment Nils Koppen to move swiftly ahead of the summer transfer window. “We are planning for the future, and young talented players, like Jefte, will be crucial in that,” said Koppen. “We are working hard behind the scenes, and it is hugely positive for us, and for Philippe and his coaching staff, that we have been able to begin business early as we prepare for the 2024-25 season.”

Jefte has penned a four-year deal with Rangers.

Another two new players could be added to Rangers’ ranks next week as the clubs works on deals for goalkeeper Liam Kelly and centre-half Jose Cordoba. Kelly, a former Rangers academy player, has confirmed he will leave Motherwell upon expiry of his contract. The 28-year-old, who is part of Scotland’s provisional Euro 2024 squad, has reportedly been offered a three-year deal by Rangers and would come in as back-up to current No 1 Jack Butland. The keeper is also likely to be joined by Panamanian defender Cordoba, who currently plays for Levski Sofia in Bulgaria. The 22-year-old is a left-sided player and is also being courted by Norwich City and Eyupspor. However, reports from the player’s homeland claim he has chosen Rangers. A medical is supposedly due in the coming days after a fee believed to be in the region of £3million was brokered between the two clubs.