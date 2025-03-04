With the transfer window currently closed, attention is already turning to the summer as clubs consider which talents could strengthen their armoury in the seasons to come.

However, as so often is with modern day football, contract expirals and renewals are also likely to be on the agenda for club’s across Europe, as teams decide which out of contract players will be offered a brand spanking new deal - and which won’t.

The Scottish Premiership is no different in that regard, with several high profile names and intriguing talents set to become free agents in the summer. But who are the most valuable players set to become available on a free transfer come the end of the season? Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs all have big name players currently out of contract in just three months.

Here are the 13 highest valued Scottish Premiership stars available for free transfer in the summer from 13 to 1, as per FotMob player valuations.

1 . Leon Balogun - Rangers A fine servant for Rangers in the last few years, the Nigerian is closing in on his 37th birthday and will also see his contract at Ibrox expire in the summer, and the club may opt to go for a younger option in the transfer window after seeing Balogun struggle with injury this term. Valued at £206k.

2 . Antonio Portales - Dundee The Mexican defender signed for Dundee as a free agent in the summer of 2023, agreeing a two-year deal at Dens Park, which expires at the end of this season. Discussions were understood to have taken place in November, according to reports, but he will be a free agent as it stands. He is valued at £248k.

3 . Benjamin Kimpioka - St Johnstone The ex-Sunderland academy product had an explosive start to the season, scoring six goals early in the campaign. His goals have dried up, however, and he has been linked with a summer move to Oud-Heverlee Leuven in Belgium. Valued at £289k but is available for free at the end of the season.

4 . Robbie Deas - Kilmarnock Has played over 50 times for Kilmarnock since his arrival from Inverness in the summer of 2023, but could be available as a free agent come the end of the season due to his contract expiring. He is valued at £297k.