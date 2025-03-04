'Dear Rangers' - Philippe Clement breaks silence on Ibrox sacking with 116-word statement

Belgian left heavy-hearted after Rangers exit

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philippe Clement admitted he left Rangers with a “heavy heart” he addressed his Ibrox sacking for the first time in a statement to supporters.

The Belgian was relieved of his duties nine days ago after a 2-0 home defeat by St Mirren, which came just a fortnight after a humiliating Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Queen's Park, led to a severe backlash from fans. He was replaced in the dugout by former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson, who has taken charge on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clement lifted one trophy during his acrimonious 16-month tenure - securing the League Cup last season - and reached the last 16 of the Europa League twice with some impressive results on the continent. He also claimed a 3-0 win over Celtic in his final Old Firm match on January 2, having become the first Rangers manager in history to fail to win any of his first six derbies.

Philippe Clement has addressed his Rangers sacking in a message to supporters. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

He tenure started with a 16-game unbeaten run, clawing back an eight-point deficit to Celtic in the title race, only to let the opportunity slip from his grasp with a poor end to last season. A summer rebuild ensued as Rangers trimmed the squad wage bill but the failure to challenge Celtic for the title this season has proved Clement’s ultimate undoing. A run of just six wins in his final 11 league matches left his side 13 points behind their Glasgow rivals prior to his departure.

Clement, however, insists he will take positive memories from his time in Glasgow.

Posting on X, Clement wrote: "Dear Rangers. It has taken me a few days to fully process and accept the end of my time with this exceptional club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I leave with a heavy heart, frustrated and disappointed that I couldn't consistently bring the team to the level we all expected. I understand your frustrations, and I share them.

"We worked passionately, day and night, and while we faced challenges, I will never forget the many great moments we had together. Your unwavering support and the energy from the fans made those times truly special. In those moments, it felt like we were one big family.

"For that reason, Rangers will always hold a special place in my heart.