'That was their choice' - why 90 people were denied entry to Celtic v Rangers Old Firm game

Police Scotland deploy Section 60 powers at Celtic Park clash

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of 90 people was denied entry into Sunday’s Old Firm match as police feared some of them might set off pyrotechnics.

Police Scotland said the group was denied access due to their refusal to be searched at the Celtic v Rangers game, which kicked off at 12.30pm on Sunday at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers say they believed the group posed a threat to the safety of other patrons at the match, due to the possibility of weapons and pyrotechnics.

Rangers Celtic fans during the Old Firm derby at Celtic Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

While they were contained, they set off the pyrotechnics, causing a fire, which police said endangered the public as well as officers, though nobody was injured.

All of those involved are to be reported to the procurator fiscal. One arrest was made during the match.

A man, aged 20, was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer on approach to the stadium.He has since been released and is due in court at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another man, 46, has been reported to the procurator fiscal for allegedly being in possession of a pyrotechnic.

There was a heavy police presence at the Old Firm match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan, who led the policing operation, said: “Again, the vast majority of fans were simply there to enjoy the match and I would thank them for their good conduct.

“It was necessary to apply containment tactics to maintain public safety and deal effectively with those intent on disruption or non-compliance with relevant legislation, including powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. As a result, some groups of supporters missed the game, but that was their choice.

“Our priority is, and always will be, the safety of fans in and around the stadium and the general public in the wider city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To support that, enforcement of Section 60 and other legislation was undertaken proportionately, with search powers being enacted in a targeted manner.

“Non-compliance with the Section 60 powers resulted in 90 people being reported to the procurator fiscal. Others have been arrested or reported for other offences, including the assault of a police officer.”

He added: “A significant number of pyrotechnics were seized or prevented from entering the stadium, which again demonstrates the disregard that some supporters have for the safety of others.