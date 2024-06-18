Under-fire Scotland owe Euros display to nation as aim taken at 'dip in' critics

Robertson admits supporters were let down in Munich as response eyed against Switzerland

Andy Robertson believes Scotland owe the country a result against Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday night as the skipper rounded on critics who he claimed “couldn’t wait” to have a say following Friday’s comprehensive opening Euro 2024 defeat to Germany.

Steve Clarke’s side have a chance to redeem themselves against Switzerland at the Cologne Stadium in their second Group A match. They must secure either a draw or a victory to retain realistic hopes of progressing to the second stage of a major finals for the first time.

Robertson admitted talk was cheap. The Tartan Army, who travelled to North-Rhine Westphalia in their tens of thousands, are in need of something more tangible – a point, at the very least.

Andy Robertson and Scotland take on Switzerland in Cologne in their second Group A match. | Getty Images

Robertson seemed to be alert to Roy Keane’s analysis for ITV following the 5-1 defeat to Germany, when the former Manchester United skipper recalled the left back’s comments about wanting to become “legends” on the eve of the tournament’s opening game. “They’re creating history alright by playing as bad as that, letting their manager and supporters down,” said Keane.

Robertson referenced the critics “who couldn’t wait to dip in” following the Germany game. Graeme Souness was also accused of disrespecting Callum McGregor but referring to him only as “the Celtic captain” when criticising his part in Germany’s second goal but he later claimed he had temporarily forgotten the midfielder’s name.

Robertson stressed that only the players can keep Scotland in the tournament by performing on the pitch and paying the fans back for their support.

“I could sit and talk all night, but it won’t make a difference,” he said. “It’s easy to talk before or after a game, but not so easy to go out and do it. That’s what we need to do – we need action. A lot of people were critical, a lot of people from the outside probably couldn’t wait to dip in, that’s what they’re paid to do and we respect that.

“All we know is we have to do a lot better on the pitch. We need to be confident, to play to our highest and if do we can cause any team problems.

“If we do that, if we get the result we want, then we can talk afterwards and it’ll be a much happier chat. There was a lot of hype surrounding us from our own country before the opening game, there was a lot of excitement. The support we got in Munich was among the best I’ve ever had in my career and now owe them a result.”

Robertson defended Clarke and felt the manager had been “harsh” on himself for saying he was guilty of “overloading” the players with information prior to the Germany game. “We can’t dwell on it, though,” the skipper added.

Scotland face Hungary on Sunday in Stuttgart and they are desperate to ensure the fixture retains meaning. A point at least against Switzerland is vital.

“The good thing about the tournament is that there’s always a game around the corner and in this one we want to show the Scotland we all believe in," said Robertson.

“There are two massive games now and we have to do better in both. That was our full focus come Sunday morning. It’s important that you analyse and believe me, things were pointed out in a very clear way, things we then worked at on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday.