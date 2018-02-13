St Mirren allow Barnsley to speak with manager Jack Ross - reports

St Mirren have granted permission for Barnsley to speak with manager Jack Ross, according to reports.

The Championship side have identified the 41-year-old as one of their preferred candidates to replace Paul Heckingbottom, who left Leeds United last week.

Both the Daily Record and the Scottish Sun have reported that there has been contact between the two clubs and Ross is expected to be interviewed for the position next week.

St Mirren are flying high at the top of the Scottish Championship table after being revitalised by the former Alloa Athletic boss.

When Ross joined the club they were rock bottom and appeared to be heading out the division. A remarkable turnaround between February and the end of last season ensured their survival, and they’re currently top of the table by 14 points with 12 games left to play.

