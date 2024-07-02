Nottingham: I had £6,776 ‘Martin Lewis-inspired’ budget wedding at Vicky McClure’s wedding venue

By Jessica Martin
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 13:30 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 13:30 BST
Comment
Watch the emotional moment Claire walks down the aisle at her wedding to Ryan.

A bride who had a ‘Martin Lewis-inspired’ wedding on a budget to save money wore a £50 dress bought on Vinted and had a supermarket wedding cake.

Claire Kerry, 33, wanted to create her dream wedding day with her partner, Ryan Kerry, 35, on a budget without sacrificing anything.

Claire bought two dresses on Vinted for around £50 each, shoes in the New Look sale for £14, and did her own make-up on the day. The couple booked the Nottingham Registry Office, where actress Vicky McClure tied the knot, and opted for a local bar for the reception. The two venues together came to £3,429, including a buffet for 70 guests.

Claire and Ryan Kerry's wedding at Nottingham Registry Office.Claire and Ryan Kerry's wedding at Nottingham Registry Office.
Claire and Ryan Kerry's wedding at Nottingham Registry Office. | Alison Edwards Photography / SWNS

The venue was adorned with £15 artificial flowers bought from Temu and their cake was £30 from M&S. They DIY-ed their place cards, seating plan, and added a fun 'crisp wall' too. Their more expensive choices included a £925 wedding ring workshop, a band costing £530 and Bentley hire at £455.

The full wedding cost around £6,776, which Claire and Ryan estimate saved them around £15k, and the big day on May 11 went without a hitch.

Claire, a neuro inclusion consultant, who lives in Arnold, Nottingham, said: "The perception is that you have to go mad and get the perfect 'Instagrammable' wedding, but it gets out of control. But it went even better than we had hoped - I don't think anyone could even tell it was on a budget."

Claire and Ryan’s ‘Martin Lewis-inspired’ budget wedding cost breakdown:

Ceremony - venue and registration £370

Flowers - artificial for £15.59 from Temu

Suits - own worn, £24 for four ties from Next

Vinted ceremony dress - £53.20

White wedding shoes - £14 in New Look sale

Vinted evening reception dress - £40

Photographer for two hours of digital photos - £550

Wedding cake and cupcakes - £75 from supermarkets

Cake topper - £5.88 Amazon

Wooden cake stands (x3) Facebook marketplace - £40

Reception venue - £3,059

Decorations approximately - £94

Hair stylist - £75

Make-up - £377

DIY crisp wall - £73.48 including frame to reuse

Wedding Ring Workshop - £925

Band - £530

Bentley - £455

Approximate total is £6,776.15.

