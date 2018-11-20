Scotland and the UEFA Nations League: What happens next?

Scotland’s 3-2 win over Israel at Hampden Park secured a top-of-the-table finish for Alex McLeish’s men, and promotion to the next tier in the UEFA Nations League.

Four nations - one from each of the four groups in League C - will advance to the play-offs, due to be played in March 2020.

Two one-legged semi finals are played, before the winners of the two semi-finals meet in a one-legged final to determine who will receive the Euro 2020 place.

Scotland’s position as League C Group 1 winners means they will face Group 2 champions Finland at Hampden Park. The Finns lost 2-0 in Hungary on Sunday night, but their previous results were enough.

Former Celtic striker Teemu Pukki scored three goals in three 1-0 wins which effectively secured Finland’s place at the top of their group.

Serbia’s 4-1 win over Lithuania saw them qualify while a 2-0 win over Cyprus on Monday for Norway sets up a meeting between the two nations.

How does the Nations League affect Euro 2020 qualifying?

Scotland (and the other nations) will still have to contest the standard Euro 2020 qualifying campaign - but if countries fail to make it to the finals through the usual route, the Nations League provides a backdoor of sorts.

This means that, even if Scotland mess up the standard Euro qualifiers, they are potentially two games away from the tournament.

However, the teams in the Nations League semi-finals could well change. If nations successfully negotiate the standard qualification route, play-off spots will then be handed down to lower ranked sides.