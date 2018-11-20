Scotland 3-2 Israel: How the Scotland players rated

Marks out of ten for every Scotland player to take to the Hampden turf against Israel

ALLAN McGREGOR - Had little chance with both goals and made a magnificent one-handed stop to deny Tomer Hemed a late equaliser. 7 (out of 10).

CALLUM PATERSON - Again looked vulnerable at times in his reprised right-back role but helped Scotland push on in the early stages of the second half especially. 6

DAVID BATES - A tendency to drift out of position with and without the ball caused some anxious moments but defended well one-on-one. 6

SCOTT McKENNA - A commanding display, he might have got out quicker to Eran Zahavi before the second goal but was unlucky to see the ball clip off his heel and into the net. 8

ANDY ROBERTSON - Defended his area of the penalty box well and helped get Scotland on the front foot after the opener. 7

CALLUM McGREGOR - Showed his inexperience in a deep midfield role when he was slow to close down Beram Kayal as his former Celtic team-mate netted from 25 yards. But moved the ball around well and almost netted himself from long range. 7

STUART ARMSTRONG - The Southampton midfielder kick-started Scotland’s night with a bursting run from the halfway line into the Israeli penalty box midway through the first half, and his shot broke for Forrest to level. His ability to make forward runs and passes was exactly what Scotland needed after the early blow. 8

JAMES FORREST - A sensational display of finishing from the Celtic winger, who looked threatening even during Scotland’s slow start. Forrest took his tally to five goals in two games with a hat-trick brimming with composure and accuracy, and his close control caused Israel problems all night. 9

RYAN CHRISTIE - Apart from one reckless moment when he lost possession deep inside his half, the Celtic player continued his excellent form with some deft touches and sensible passes. Set up Forrest’s second. 7

RYAN FRASER - A measured ball to Forrest for Scotland’s third typified his overall contribution. 7

STEVEN FLETCHER - Some heavy touches early on suggested it might not be his night, but the striker’s calmness helped Scotland settle and he led the line well after his header helped set up the second goal. 7

SUBSTITUTES

GRAEME SHINNIE (for Christie, 76) - Put in some decent tackles to ease the pressure which had affected Scotland as Israel scored while the midfielder waited to come on. 5

MATT PHILLIPS (for Armstrong, 76) - Looked a bit lost as the momentum turned just as he came on, but he helped turn the visitors a couple of times as Scotland battled to hold on. 4

SCOTT McTOMINAY (for Fletcher, 87) - A late addition to stiffen Scotland’s midfield during a nervy finale. 4