Will expected January transfer spell the end for this Rangers player?

Rangers are set to complete the loan signing in January of Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke, effectively signalling an end to Umar Sadiq’s Ibrox stint.

The 21-year-old Solanke has made just one appearance off the bench for Liverpool in the EFL Cup, and has otherwise been restricted to Under-21 games.

Steven Gerrard isn't planning on a busy January transfer window but he could bring in one striker and move another on. Picture: SNS Group

He was linked with Rangers in the summer, but the Gers brought in Sadiq and Kyle Lafferty and no move was made.

However, a loan deal could be back on the cards, with the Reds understood to be happy for Solanke to get game time elsewhere.

Crystal Palace are among the English Premier League sides who have expressed an interest in the former Chelsea youngster but Rangers are believed to be the frontrunners to secure Solanke’s services.

Umar Sadiq looks to be on his way out of Ibrox.

The arrival of the Anfield forward will likely result in Sadiq’s loan deal being terminated, with the Nigerian forward free to return to Roma.

He has managed just five appearances for Rangers, and no goals, and was booked for diving in the Betfred Cup semi-final loss to Aberdeen.

Speaking about the Ibrox club’s plans f or the January transfer window, Steven Gerrard revealed he will hold talks with chairman Dave King, adding: “We have no major plans for January.

“We did a lot in the summer but the recruitment process is always growing so we would move if it was for the right player.”