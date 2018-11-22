Martin Skrtel’s agent: Rangers couldn’t afford half his wages

The agent of Martin Skrtel has ruled out any possibility of his client signing for Rangers, saying they could not afford his wages.

Martin Skrtel currently plays for Fenerbache. Picture: Getty

Skrtel has been linked with a move to the Ibrox club since former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard became manager in the summer.

The 33-year-old is currently at Fenerbahce after moving there from Anfield in 2016.

While Karol Csonto insisted his client is an admirer of Gerrard, there would be no chance of a reunion in Glasgow.

He told the Daily Record: “Financially there is no chance of Martin going to Rangers. He couldn’t get half of his wages in Glasgow. It would be more like a third.

“Yes, he has great respect for Steven Gerrard but there’s no point in having a discussion because financially it’s just not realistic.”