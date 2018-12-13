Who Rangers could face in the Europa League knockout stages

Rangers face Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday evening knowing a win will secure progression to the knockout stages.

Rangers will reach the Europa League knockout stages with a win over Rapid Vienna. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

Group G is the closest section of this season’s competition with all four teams still in the race for qualification going into the final round of fixtures as only two points separate the quartet.

Three of the teams, Villarreal, Rapid and Rangers, can all still top the group.

Steven Gerrard’s men are in a position where they require a win to reach the group stages. Three points coupled with Villarreal failing to defeat Spartak Moscow will mean top spot for the Ibrox side, unlike rivals Celtic who can finish, at best, second.

If Rangers do top their section they can’t be drawn against Celtic due to Uefa’s rules that two teams from the same association can’t be paired together in the round of 32.

Winning the group will see Rangers avoid the likes of Napoli, Inter Milan, Valencia, as well as Chelsea and Arsenal, plus Zenit St Petersburg and Dynamo Kiev.

There are only seven confirmed unseeded teams, compared to the 11 seeded teams.

Topping the group could pit Rangers against Galatasaray, Shakhtar Donetsk, Club Brugge or Viktoria Plzen, all four teams having dropped down from the Champions League.

Lazio, Fenerbache and Sporting have all confirmed their place in the knockout stage as runners-up. Other possible opponents include Sevilla, AC Milan and Real Betis.

Seeded teams (confirmed):

Red Bull Salzburg

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Dinamo Zagreb

Arsenal

Eintracht Frankfurt

Dynamo Kyiv

Chelsea

Napoli

Valencia

Inter Milan

Benfica

Unseeded teams (confirmed):

Galatasaray

Shakhtar Donetsk

Club Brugge

Viktoria Plzen

Lazio

Fenerbache

Sporting CP

