Ovie Ejaria: Has on-loan Liverpool midfielder had his Rangers deal cut short?

Ovie Ejaria has deleted his Twitter page, unfollowed Rangers on Instagram and has scrubbed any reference to the Ibrox side from his profile amid rumours he has had his loan cut short and returned to parent club Liverpool.

The 21-year-old still follows Gers boss Steven Gerrard on Instagram, along with Light Blues players Glenn Middleton, Ryan Kent and Umar Sadiq.

Ovie Ejaria didn't travel with the Rangers squad to Vienna. Picture: SNS Group

However, rumours are circulating on social media that the midfielder has had his season-long loan deal cancelled and is on his way back to Anfield.

Ejaria’s apparent omission from the Rangers squad that travelled to Austria to face Rapid Wien in tonight’s Europa League group match has stoked those rumours.

He has scored twice in 27 games for the Ibrox side.