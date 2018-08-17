Video: Rangers fans clash with police in Slovenia

Rangers fans clashed with police in Slovenia ahead of their club’s Europa League qualifying fixture with Maribor.
Footage emerged of riot police charging at Rangers fans as they stood outside bars in the centre of Maribor.
A Rangers fan tweeted that the police had used pepper spray, while the footage showed a number of fans being struck by batons.
Steven Gerrard’s men gave their supporters something to celebrate as the team earned a 0-0 draw which gave them a 3-1 win on aggregate to ensure progression to the play-off round of the Europa League qualifiers.
The game, however, was momentarily held up when objects thrown in the vicinity of Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor had to be cleared.
