Steven Gerrard wants new Rangers deal for Alfredo Morelos

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is ready to reward Alfredo Morelos with a new contract after warning Bordeaux not to bother making a fresh bid for the Colombian.

The Ibrox side claimed a 0-0 draw in Maribor to book a slot in the Europa League play-offs – but Gerrard’s preparations were disrupted on the eve of the clash in Slovenia when he received a £3.75 million bid for his striker from the Ligue 1 side.

Rangers has told Bordeaux not to bother coming back for Alfredo Morelos. Picture: SNS

The “derisory” offer was rejected but reports in France say Bordeaux are to make a second bid.

Gerrard said: “It’s the right decision to reject it, it’s nowhere near high enough. It’s a player we don’t want to sell. Teams can’t think they can knock at our door and pinch our best players for derisory bids. It’s not going to happen. I want him to stay. I want him to sign a new deal on improved terms and help the rest of us be successful.

“I’m wise enough to know that every player has a price – but the message to Bordeaux is we don’t want to sell. If they want the player then they need to show some respect and come blow us out the water with a massive, massive bid. Otherwise, don’t pick the phone up.”