Union Bears plan silent protest for next Rangers game

A Rangers supporters group has announced it will be holding a silent protest at the club’s next home game to show their displeasure at Rangers “in its current form”.

A statement from the group confirmed that the protest, due to be carried out at this Sunday’s fixture against Hearts, was a response to “issues at the club at all levels [which] need addressed urgently”.

The Union Bears supporters group has planned the protest in response to what they view as "mismanagement at the highest level". Picture: SNS Group

In March, it was revealed that a full scale review of the club’s operations was under way after chairman Dave King agreed to bid £11 million for 70 per cent of Rangers’ shares.

And on Sunday, Rangers were heavily beaten in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final by Old Firm rivals Celtic, with Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace suspended by the club on Tuesday for a “team-related incident”, thought to be a post-match row with manager Grame Murty.

The ultras group has hit out at what it branded “mismanagement at the highest level” and promised further protests “in the coming weeks, months or however long required”.

The statement continued: “We will not stand idly by as our club is being so obviously mismanaged at the highest level.

The Union Bears have vowed not to have a "vocal presence" at Sunday's game against Hearts. Picture: SNS Group

“We do not expect instant success, but we do expect progress, something which this board has failed to deliver in every aspect since taking power, despite promising the world.

“We will be attending this weekend’s match against Hearts, however we will not have a vocal presence.

“This is part of a long line of planned protests that we have organised.

“The club have taken the Rangers support for granted for too long and have left us with no choice but to take action.

“The Union Bears seek to support Rangers in a positive, colourful and vocal manner.

“However, the obvious lack of desire, fight and leadership on the pitch on Sunday is a clear sign of a much more deep rooted problem within the club.

“This decision was not taken lightly, as to support the team is our ultimate aim, however the long term security and success of our club is vital.

“We deserve better.”

The statement was released after photos on social media appeared to show Gers supporters padlocking the gates to the club’s training complex at Auchenhowie and unveiling a banner that proclaimed “We deserve better”.

Another supporters’ group, Club 1872, also released a statement yesterday, slamming the club’s “disgraceful capitulation” at Hampden on Sunday.

