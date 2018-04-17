Rangers fans padlock Auchenhowie gates as they display protest banner

Have your say

Rangers fans staged a protest at the club’s training complex last night, padlocking the entrance gates and displaying a banner reading: “We deserve better.”

The stunt comes amid reports that veteran striker Kenny Miller is on the verge of being sacked, and club captain Lee Wallace is facing suspension, for their part in the heated aftermath of Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

Graeme Murty addresses his players at the Rangers training complex. File picture: SNS Group

The protest was carried out just 24 hours after the Gers were beaten 4-0 by their Old Firm rivals at Hampden.

• READ MORE - Kenny Miller’s wife slams Graeme Murty - for not playing her husband

Yesterday, fans criticised the club for sending a tweet about the Rangers Lottery scheme, with some Light Blues fans calling for a statement following Sunday’s events.

Similarly, some supporters have questioned the point of staging a protest at Auchenhowie under the cover of darkness, but others praised the move, believing it would make the club sit up and take notice.

• READ MORE - Today’s Scottish football gossip: Miller facing sack, Wallace suspended pending inquiry, protest at Auchenhowie, Celtic eye Serb swoop and more