Steven Gerrard reveals why he signed Lassana Coulibaly for Rangers

Steven Gerrard signed Lassana Coulibaly because he will bring something to Rangers the team don’t currently have.

Speaking ahead of the club’s Europa League first round qualifying tie with Macedonian side FK Shkupi the Rangers manager revealed the Malian’s power and ability to break up play was the main reason for signing him.

The 22-year-old is the Ibrox club’s eighth signing of the summer, arriving on a season-long loan from Ligue 1 side Angers SCO.

Coulibaly is renowned for his pace and ability to cover ground quickly, which allows him to win the ball back, and then look to play forward. His combative qualities were an attraction to Gerrard who phoned the player personally.

Gerrard said: “Coulibaly is a destroyer type midfielder, he is very different to what he have here. I have watched him numerous times and he breaks play up and keeps it simple. He will add a bit of power in the engine room for us.”

Lassana Coulibaly at Ibrox stadium after signing for Rangers. Picture: SNS/Ross MacDonald

