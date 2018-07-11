Rangers fans tell new recruit Lassana Coulibaly to lose green boots

Rangers fans are impressed with what they hear about new signing Lassana Coulibaly as the Malian is expected to add some power and drive to the midfield area.

READ MORE - Seven things Rangers fans should know about Lassana Coulibaly

However, they were not impressed to see the on-loan Angers player pictured during his first training session with green boots on.

Last year, former boss Pedro Caixinha famously told his squad that green boots would be banned because they are “the colour of Celtic”.

As there has been no ban enforced by new manager Steven Gerrard, fans have taken it upon themselves to advise the player that it would be preferable if he picked any other colour.

Replying to the Rangers post on Instagram announcing the signing, @rents312 wrote: “Good luck, lose the boots.”

Lassana Coulibaly at Ibrox Stadium after signing for Rangers. Picture: SNS

@rydocaw added: “Good luck, get rid off they honking boots. Welcome to the most successful team in the world.”

Rivals Celtic did something similar last week when they irritated a small number of supporters by sending out blue season-ticket cards for the safe-standing section.

READ MORE - Ex-Celtic boss: Steven Gerrard has done wonders for Scottish football