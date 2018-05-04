Steven Gerrard ‘makes Martin Skrtel his first Rangers target’

Steven Gerrard is reportedly lining up a move for former Liverpool team mate Martin Skrtel, as the former Reds captain looks to be on the verge of agreeing a three-year deal to take the reins at Rangers.

Gerrard has held talks with the Ibrox hierarchy, and a deal could be finalised ahead of the Gers’ home match against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Martin Skrtel challenges Krasnodar forward Wanderson during a Europa League clash. Picture: Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images

Former England skipper Gerrard, who could appoint another former Anfield colleague as his No.2 in the shape of ex-Scotland captain Gary McAllister, is understood to be keen on bringing the 33-year-old Skrtel to Ibrox as he plans a revamp of the Gers squad.

The Slovakian international is currently contracted to Fenerbahce, and has made 69 appearances for the Turkish side, scoring six goals, as well as enjoying spells with Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg and Trencin in his homeland.

Skrtel was praised by current Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers during the pair’s time at Anfield, with the Northern Irishman hailing the defender’s leadership qualities and work with the team’s younger players.

Skrtel, left, celebrates a goal for Liverpool with Steven Gerrard in April 2013. Picture: Andrew Yates/AFP/Getty Images

Reported Celtic target Thomas Isherwood, a Swedish defender currently with Bayern Munich’s reserve side, has been training with the Gers this week with a view to a move while out-of-contract Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield has also been touted for a summer switch to Ibrox.

