Rumour Mill: Gerrard wants Skrtel at Rangers | Rugby at Celtic Park? | Gers take reported Hoops target on trial

Steven Gerrard targets Martin Skrtel for Rangers; could the PRO14 final be played at Celtic Park and reported Celtic target is training with Rangers

Skrtel in line for Gerrard reunion

Martin Skrtel is reportedly a priority target for incoming Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: Getty Images

Steven Gerrard is set to agree a three-year deal to become the new Rangers manager, and has reportedly lined up former Anfield team mate Martin Skrtel as a priority signing.

The former Liverpool captain has held talks with the Ibrox hierarchy and a deal could be finalised ahead of the Gers’ home match against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Gerrard, who would likely be bringing ex-Scotland skipper Gary MacAllister with him as his assistant, but is also keen to bring Slovakia international Skrtel into the club. (Daily Record)

Celtic Park set to stage rugby final?

Celtic Park could be confirmed as the venue for next year’s PRO14 final, with tournament chiefs looking to expand the appeal of the rugby competition.

The Hoops’ ground has hosted a rugby league match, back in 1909 as Australia drew 17-17 with England, but despite reports last year suggesting Glasgow Warriors could play at the stadium, is yet to stage a rugby union fixture.

There are also reports that South Africa, who had two teams in an expanded competition this year in Cheetahs and Southern Kings, could also be keen on hosting the showpiece. (Irish Independent)

Gers take Celtic target on trial

Rangers have taken Swedish defender Thomas Isherwood on trial, just weeks after the 6ft 4in youngster was linked with Celtic.

The 20-year-old, who has represented his country at age grade from Under-15 to Under-19, currently plays with Bayern Munich’s reserve team, Bayern Munich II.

And last month it was claimed that Celtic had sent scouts to run the rule over the former Brommapojkarna player. (Various)

Levein hopeful over injured trio

Hearts hope to welcome back midfielder Joaquim Adao and left-back Demetri Mitchell for Sunday’s match with Celtic, but winger David Milinkovic remains doubtful.

Manager Craig Levein reported today that he must decide over the next 24 hours whether the Frenchman’s knee injury has healed sufficiently for him to return.

At the moment he is rated 50/50. (Evening News)

Dons face fight to land Hamilton starlet

Aberdeen have made Hamilton Accies youngster Lewis Ferguson a target but the Dons will face competition from Crystal Palace for the 18-year-old.

Ferguson has made just 14 first-team appearances for the New Douglas Park side but is already in demand. (The Sun)

Laszlo expecting to stay at Tannadice

Csaba Laszlo last night insisted his Dundee United future doesn’t depend on tonight’s crunch play-off clash with Dunfermline – and still expects to be at the helm even if they miss out on their promotion dream.

Laszlo took over from departed Ray McKinnon back in November but United soon saw their ailing title bid go up in smoke as St Mirren romped to the Championship.

United have a chance to save their season by overcoming the Pars and setting up a semi-final with Livi, but the 54-year-old is adamant his own position won’t be at risk. (The Scotsman)

Saints release six

St Johnstone have announced that club stalwart Chris Millar will be leaving McDiarmid Park this summer, in his testimonial year.

Defender Keith Watson, who has been dogged by injuries during his time in Perth, and youth players Jamie Docherty, Daniel Jardine, Cameron Lumsden and Cammy Thomson will also depart the club. (The Scotsman)