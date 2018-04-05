Rumour Mill: Rangers ‘will accept next Morelos bid’ | Rogic sale? | SPFL prize money revealed

Rangers could cash in on Morelos in the summer; Tom Rogic can be a big money player if he gets his head down at Celtic says ex-Australia international and the SPFL prize money is revealed...

Gers will accept next Alfredo bid

Rangers could look to cash in on Alfredo Morelos if another huge bid comes in. Picture: Getty Images

Rangers could cash in on Alfredo Morelos in the summer, amid reports they will sell the Colombian hitman if another big money offer is tabled.

The Gers turned down a number of eye-watering bids for the 21-year-old during the winter transfer window but it is understood that the Ibrox side will sell Morelos over the summer if the price is right. (Daily Record)

Celtic could cash in on Rogic, says Moore

Former Rangers and Australia defender Craig Moore reckons Celtic could look to cash in on Tom Rogic - if the playmaker can maintain his fitness and performance levels.

The 25-year-old has played 110 games for Celtic, contributing 28 goals, since joining five years ago but has stalled on signing a new contract amid rumours he’ll look to use his World Cup performances as leverage.

Moore said: “Tom is very gifted but his challenge is playing week in week out and completing games regularly. If he can do that, be a consistent performer then Celtic will eventually sell him as the interest would be there.” (The Sun)

£500k up for grabs for Scottish Premiership runners-up

Aberdeen, Hibs or Rangers will bank more than £2m in prize money if they finish second in the Scottish Premiership, with a new record in prize money due to be handed out at the end of the season.

Celtic will rake in £3.1m - over 13 per cent of the total - for finishing first while second place receives £2.28m, third place banks £1.96m and fourth will take home £1.72m.

And the top flight’s basement club will still benefit to the tune of £1.07m despite relegation to the second tier. (The Scotsman)

Hearts eye teenager Burns

Hearts have been linked with a move for highly-rated Northern Ireland left back Bobby Burns.

Burns, 18, made his debut for the Under-21s in February and the Glenavon defender is tipped for greatness.

A former captain of the Northern Ireland Under-18s, Burns has operated at left back, in midfield and up front. (Various)

Flo keen on Hibs switch

Flo Kamberi has hinted he’d be open to a permanent transfer to Hibs, after the on-loan Grasshoppers striker hit out at his parent club’s treatment of him.

With Hibs having an option to buy the forward, who has hit six goals in eight games for Neil Lennon’s side, Kamberi didn’t rule out making his move permanent in the summer.

Kamberi said: “I am happy to be at Hibs, but I’m not looking too much to what will happen in the summer. I just look to give my best and we will see in some weeks what will happen. But I like it here.” (Evening News)

Rodgers hails Gordon

Brendan Rodgers last night saluted Craig Gordon’s 100th clean sheet for Celtic which soothed his frustration at his team’s failure to break down Dundee in a goalless stalemate.

Gordon chalked up the landmark moment while making his 200th appearance for the Scottish champions, the 35-year-old goalkeeper back in the side after two months on the sidelines.

“It’s a great statistic for him, considering a few years ago he thought he was maybe done,” said Rodgers as he reflected on Gordon’s previous battle to save his career amid a more serious injury. (The Scotsman)

Crawford set for Accies exit

Ali Crawford is determined to inspire Hamilton to Premiership safety as an emotional parting gift after revealing he intends to quit New Douglas Park this summer.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and, following 11 years at Accies and more than 250 senior appearances under his belt, the playmaker is seeking a fresh challenge away from Lanarkshire.

“There have been no talks at all. I am keeping my options open, so if they want to offer me a contract then fair enough – but I think I have paid my dues here. I‘ve been here 11 years. It’s maybe time for a change.” (The Scotsman)