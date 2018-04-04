SPFL announce record prize money for Scottish football clubs

The SPFL have announced clubs will share a record pot for prize money at the end of the 2017/18 season.
READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Wolves eye Celtic star | Old Firm fixture fears | Hearts keen on striker
The £23.7million to be distributed across the 42 league clubs is an increase of £800,000 on the previous campaign.
It means all of the teams in the top flight will earn at least one million pounds at the end of the season.
The biggest difference is between first and second, with the league champions taking home £3.176m while second gets £2.28m.
SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “This season’s revenue distribution is the highest prize fund in the history of the Scottish game and a record windfall for all SPFL clubs.
“The SPFL is committed to continually growing our game in the financial interests of all 42 member clubs. A new and improved deal with title sponsor Ladbrokes and other commercial deals helped us to do just that.”
READ MORE - SPFL confirm post-split fixtures will be announced next week
Breakdown of the prize money for each league...
Premiership
1st - £3.176m
2nd - £2.28m
3rd - £1.96m
4th - £1.72m
5th - £1.6m
6th - £1.48m
7th - £1.36m
8th - £1.3m
9th - £1.24m
10th - £1.19m
11th - £1.13m
12th - £1.07m
Championship
1st - £533k
2nd - £450k
3rd - £379k
4th - £308k
5th - £237k
6th - £213k
7th - £201k
8th - £190k
9th - £178k
10th - £166k
League One
1st - £119k
2nd - £102k
3rd - £83k
4th - £81k
5th - £78k
6th - £76k
7th - £73k
8th - £71k
9th - £69k
10th - £66k
League Two
1st - £64k
2nd - £62k
3rd - £59k
4th - £57k
5th - £55k
6th - £52k
7th - £50k
8yh - £47k
9th - £45k
10th - £43k