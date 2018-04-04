SPFL announce record prize money for Scottish football clubs

Have your say

The SPFL have announced clubs will share a record pot for prize money at the end of the 2017/18 season.

The £23.7million to be distributed across the 42 league clubs is an increase of £800,000 on the previous campaign.

It means all of the teams in the top flight will earn at least one million pounds at the end of the season.

The biggest difference is between first and second, with the league champions taking home £3.176m while second gets £2.28m.

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “This season’s revenue distribution is the highest prize fund in the history of the Scottish game and a record windfall for all SPFL clubs.

“The SPFL is committed to continually growing our game in the financial interests of all 42 member clubs. A new and improved deal with title sponsor Ladbrokes and other commercial deals helped us to do just that.”

Breakdown of the prize money for each league...

Premiership

1st - £3.176m

2nd - £2.28m

3rd - £1.96m

4th - £1.72m

5th - £1.6m

6th - £1.48m

7th - £1.36m

8th - £1.3m

9th - £1.24m

10th - £1.19m

11th - £1.13m

12th - £1.07m

Championship

1st - £533k

2nd - £450k

3rd - £379k

4th - £308k

5th - £237k

6th - £213k

7th - £201k

8th - £190k

9th - £178k

10th - £166k

League One

1st - £119k

2nd - £102k

3rd - £83k

4th - £81k

5th - £78k

6th - £76k

7th - £73k

8th - £71k

9th - £69k

10th - £66k

League Two

1st - £64k

2nd - £62k

3rd - £59k

4th - £57k

5th - £55k

6th - £52k

7th - £50k

8yh - £47k

9th - £45k

10th - £43k