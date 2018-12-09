Rumour Mill: Rangers face fight to land key target | Arrests after Hearts ‘racial abuse’ | Celtic sweat over ace’s fitness ahead of Salzburg test

Rangers could face a fight to land a key target next month, arrests at Tynecastle after alleged racial abuse and Celtic sweat over fitness of first-teamer ahead of Europa League tie

Gers face Solanke battle

Rangers could face a struggle to land No.1 January target Dominic Solanke, with several English Premier League clubs reportedly interested in the Liverpool forward’s services.

Huddersfield and Wolves are both interested in the 21-year-old and the Reds may be happier loaning him out to another English top flight club rather than sending him north of the Border.

However, the Ibrox side has a good relationship with the Anfield giants, and currently have Ovie Ejaria and Ryan Kent on loan from Jurgen Klopp’s side. (Daily Express)

Racial abuse allegations at Hearts game

Two people have been arrested for allegedly racially abusing a Motherwell player ahead of the Fir Park side’s Ladbrokes Premiership match with Hearts at Tynecastle. Visiting player Christian Mbulu, who was an unused substitute during the match, was targeted as the teams performed their pre-match warm-up routines on the pitch. Video footage which shows as many as 20 fans in the stadium’s main stand shouting comments at the 22-year-old has been handed over to Police Scotland. Hearts told BBC Scotland that they were aware of the incident and were “cooperating fully” with the police. (The Scotsman)

Celtic hopeful over Tierney fitness

Celtic are hopeful Kieran Tierney will be fit to face Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday night. The left-back missed his side’s emphatic 5-1 Ladbrokes Premiership win over Kilmarnock yesterday, with Emilio Izaguirre deputising.

However, Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers is crossing his fingers that the Scotland international will be fine to face the Austrians later this week.

The Northern Irishman said: “[Kieran] should be fine for Thursday. He had a slight issue around his groin area and we didn’t want to risk it. He wants to play every second of every game but you need to be sensible about it.” (Various)

Boyle suffers concussion as Hibs end winless streak

Hibs winger Martin Boyle suffered a concussion in his side’s 1-0 win over Hamilton at the Hope CBD Stadium yesterday, ending their run of seven games without a win.

The 25-year-old collided with Accies ‘keeper Gary Woods in the first half, requiring lengthy treatment before being stretchered off. Fans feared the worst, but Hibs No.2 Garry Parker confirmed Boyle had suffered a concussion.

In a game blighted by injuries, both starting goalkeepers, Adam Bogdan and Jan Mucha, suffered injuries during the warm-ups while Woods was then replaced at half-time after the incident with Boyle. Ex-Hibs midfielder Tom Taiwo also sustained a nasty finger injury late on. (Various)

Boost for Rangers in midfielder pursuit?

Rangers could have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Southampton’s former Ibrox midfielder Steven Davis.

The Northern Ireland international was seemingly out of favour under Mark Hughes, but was recalled to the starting line-up against Spurs last week by caretaker boss Kelvin Davis.

But new Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl dropped the 32-year-old from his squad completely for yesterday’s game with Cardiff, sparking rumours Davis could be allowed to leave next month. (Various)

Miller ‘could play for five more years’

Kenny Miller looks like he could play on for another five years, according to Dundee team-mate Paul McGowan.

Miller turns 39 before Christmas but he has has scored five goals in three matches to help Dundee go on an unbeaten run, culminating in a hat-trick against Hamilton on Wednesday and hushing critics who said he was past it.

McGowan said: “It’s incredible what he’s doing at 38. It’s remarkable. If you didn’t know who he was you would think he was nowhere near that age. He could still play on for another four or five years the way he has been playing.” (Various)

Christie ‘undroppable’ admits Rodgers

Ryan Christie is undroppable, according to Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle youngster has played several games but the Hoops boss feels he can’t do without him in the starting line-up.

“He’s played so many games and you do think there might be a point where you need to take him out,” Rodgers said. “But he’s just enjoying it so much and deserves a huge amount of credit for his mentality and talent.

“In this run, he’s shown he is a top-class operator. He hasn’t just done it domestically, he’s also done it in Europe.” (Scotland on Sunday)