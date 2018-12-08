Two arrested over alleged racial abuse at Hearts v Motherwell game

Two people have been arrested for allegedly racially abusing a Motherwell player ahead of the Fir Park side’s Ladbrokes Premiership match with Hearts at Tynecastle.

Visiting player Christian Mbulu, who was an unused substitute during the match, was targeted as the teams performed their pre-match warm-up routines on the pitch.

Video footage which shows as many as 20 fans in the stadium’s main stand shouting comments at the 22-year-old has been handed over to Police Scotland.

Hearts told BBC Scotland that they were aware of the incident and were “cooperating fully” with the police.

Stephen Robinson, manager of Motherwell, branded the act “an absolute disgrace”, adding: “I’ve just seen the video. I thought this was 2018 but that was the dark ages, and dinosaur stuff.

“For a player to have to take that kind of stuff is disgusting. They should not be anywhere near football. There is no place for that in any walk of life.

“No walk of life should accept that in modern society.”

A statement from Hearts added that the club “abhors racism and all forms of abuse, and the individuals in question will receive indefinite bans from Tynecastle Park”.