Rumour Mill: Rangers eye Martin and reject Windass bid | Derby ref admits goal error | Hearts want Wigan kid

Scottish football gossip: Rangers target Scotland international defender but knock back a bid for Josh Windass; Hibs star reveals ref admitted getting goal call wrong and Hearts keen to bring in Wigan youngster

Murty eyes Martin

Norwich City are reportedly happy for Russell Martin to leave the club on loan in January. Picture: Getty Images

Rangers boss Graeme Murty is reportedly keen on striking a deal for Russell Martin.

The Scotland international defender has been told he can leave Norwich City on loan and former Canaries coach Murty is keen to bring Martin to Ibrox.

Martin hasn’t featured for Norwich since August and is said to be keen on a move to Rangers, which could throw Bruno Alves’ future into doubt. (Daily Record)

Windass bid rejected

Meanwhile, Rangers have also thrown out a £200,000 bid from Wigan for Josh Windass.

Two Championship sides are also keeping tabs on the former Accrington Stanley attacker but Rangers won’t sell for anything less than £2 million if they decide to cash in. (Various)

McGregor: Ref told me he’d got it wrong

Darren McGregor revealed ref Steven McLean admitted his assistant made an error by not awarding a goal in Wednesday’s derby but told the Hibs defender there was nothing he could do.

“I spoke to the ref and he held his hands up and said: ‘we can’t change it now’,” recalled McGregor.

“He did say the linesman has missed it. What can the ref do in that instance? Steve is a great referee. He sees it as it is. But it begs the question why is there not some form of technology to clarify?” (The Scotsman)

Hearts keen on Wigan kid

Hearts are in talks with Wigan Athletic midfielder Jack Byrne as the English League One side step up their interest in winger Jamie Walker.

Byrne is one of several signing targets and negotiations with Wigan about a January move have begun. Walker could go the other way for a fee in the region of £300,000.

Hearts are keen to get a deal done for Byrne, who is on loan at Oldham until the end of the month. He can play as a central midfielder, an attacking midfielder or a winger. (Evening News)

Fyvie out for season

Dundee United midfielder Fraser Fyvie will miss the rest of the season after sustaining cruciate ligament damage in the Terrors’ win over Livingston.

The former Hibs and Aberdeen star was forced off after challenging Steven Boyd in the 3-0 win.

And team-mate Tam Scobbie has vowed to ensure the Tannadice club win promotion to the Scottish Premiership for the stricken player. (The Scotsman)

Hearts fan sent ‘bullets’ tweet about Lennon

A Hearts fan provoked a furious backlash when he posted ‘It’s definitely time for Neil Lennon to start receiving bullets and bombs in the post again; after Wednesday’s derby.

The fan then removed tweet and his account when other users stated that they had contacted police. (The Sun)

Cardiff drop Hayes interest

Cardiff have dropped their interest in Celtic winger Jonny Hayes after he broke his leg against Dundee.

The ex-Aberdeen wideman was a target for the Bluebirds in the summer and it is understood they were planning to return with a £1m bid for Hayes.

But those plans have been shelved after the 30-year-old’s injury. (Daily Mail)

Dembele ‘offered to West Ham’

Celtic are said to have asked West Ham if they still want to sign Moussa Dembele.

The Frenchman was a reported target for the Hammers in the summer but no bid emerged at the time.

Brighton are still keen on the striker but Everton look to have cooled their interest as they pursue the signing of Cenk Tosun. (Daily Mail)

News in brief

• Marcus Haber’s time at Dundee could be coming to an end. The striker was left out of the squad to face Celtic and Neil McCann is said to be on the lookout for reinforcements

• Aaron Hughes admits he’s frustrated at being kept out of the Hearts team but admits the pairing of John Souttar and Christophe Berra is too good to split

• Niall McGinn has opted to return for a second spell at Aberdeen. The free agent had been a target for the Dons along with Hibs and Hearts