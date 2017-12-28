Hearts ‘tried to kick us off the park’, claims Hibs boss Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon has accused Hearts of trying to kick his Hibs players off the park.

Lennon was angry with the officials’ failure to see Oli Shaw’s shot bounce over the line during Wednesday’s goalless draw at Tynecastle but he was also frustrated by their opponents’ approach.

The Hibs head coach was visibly exasperated at a number of fouls against his team - 11 in the first half alone - with Jamie Walker, Kyle Lafferty and David Milinkovic booked for

Hearts before the break.

Lennon told Hibs TV: “It was the same at Easter Road, we outplayed them but they kicked us off the park, and they were trying to do the same thing again.

“Stevenson took two heavy ones, John McGinn. I don’t know how Walker stays on the pitch.

“It’s not tackling, it’s just booting people, or pushing them or going into the back of people or going in late.

“But my players stood up brilliantly to it so I’m very proud of them. And physically they looked strong and we looked a threat.

“We could have done better in the final third, second half at times on the counter-attack, but my back four dealt with anything Hearts threw at us.”

Lennon, whose team had Marvin Bartley booked, added: “If that’s the way they want to play, that’s their prerogative, but we certainly don’t get bullied. These players have got a good mentality when it comes to these games.”

Martin Boyle and his replacement, Brandon Barker, went off injured but Lennon hopes to have both wingers available for Saturday’s visit of Kilmarnock.

“Both of them might be OK for the weekend,” he said. “Martin turned his ankle a little bit so we’ll have to see. I probably need to freshen it up anyway, that’s two heavy games this week.”

