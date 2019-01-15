Rangers transfer latest: Gers face competition in striker pursuit | Ravel Morrison rumour | January exit for defender?

Rangers will face stiff competition in their pursuit of Karlan Grant, Ravel Morrison has sparked speculation he is coming to Ibrox, and Joe Worrall could return to Nottingham Forest in January.

Karlan Grant is a target of Rangers. Picture: Getty

Gers face competition in striker pursuit

Rangers will face stiff competition from clubs south of the border as they look to sign Charlton Athletic striker Karlan Grant.

The Light Blues have reportedly identified the hitman as a potential pre-contract signing, though they will have a battle on their hands to land the player.

Brentford have previously had a £500,000 bid to sign the player in January turned down, while other EFL sides are monitoring the situation.

Ravel Morrison speculation

Ravel Morrison has sparked speculation that he could be set to join Rangers.

The former Manchester United starlet raised eyebrows on his official Instagram by following Rangers, manager Steven Gerrard and a number of the club’s current players, including Ryan Kent. Joe Worrall and Jon Flanagan.

Morrison is under contract at Lazio but has yet to play this season having returned from a loan spell with Mexican side Atlas in June.

Hardie to sign new deal

Rangers are ready to offer Ryan Hardie a new contract, according to the Daily Record.

The striker found form in December, bagging five goals in seven games on loan at Livingston after initially struggling through injury.

Despite being recalled by the Ibrox side, and talk of an extension, he could still wind up back at the Tony Macaroni Arena as Steven Gerrard would prefer him to receive first-team football.

Defender to return in January?

Rangers are bracing themselves for the possibility of new Nottingham Forest manager Martin O’Neill recalling on-loan defender Joe Worrall.

The 22-year-old signed a season-long loan deal in the summer, swapping the City Ground for Ibrox, but following the departure of Aitor Karanka and O’Neill’s arrival, Worrall’s future is now uncertain.

Former Forest star Garry Birtles, who claims the club have the option to recall, reckons the England Under-21 star will be very much in O’Neill’s plans as a result of injuries to several first-team defenders.