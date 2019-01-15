Rumour Mill: Rangers line up Alfredo Morelos replacement | Celtic swap deal on the cards? | New Gers signing imminent? | Defensive blow for Hibs

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Gers identify Morelos replacement

Have Rangers identified a replacement for Alfredo Morelos? Picture: SNS Group

Rangers are keen on making Charlton striker Karlan Ahearne-Grant the new Alfredo Morelos, after scouting the 21-year-old in recent weeks.

Ahearne-Grant, who has scored 13 goals this season, is out of contract in the summer and would only command a development fee - despite Brentford having a £500,000 bid turned down.

However, the Gers could strike a pre-contract agreement, with the Ibrox side preparing for life after Morelos if the right offer materialises in the summer. (The Sun)

Porto ready to offer cash + player for Ntcham

Porto could use Chancel Mbemba as a makeweight as they attempt to prise Olivier Ntcham from Celtic.

The France Under-21 star was a target for the Portuguese side during the summer and they are expected to return for the ex-Manchester City youngster this month, with former Newcastle defender Mbemba likely to form part of a proposed deal.

However, it is understood that Porto will not give up easily and could return in the summer for Ntcham if they are knocked back once again. (Various)

Morrison to Rangers?

Former Manchester United kid Ravel Morrison has sparked rumours he could be set for a Rangers switch after following a number of players plus the club account and Steven Gerrard on Instagram.

The former West Ham and Birmingham midfielder is currently at Lazio but has made fewer than ten appearances for the Serie A giants, instead going out on loan to QPR and Mexican side Atlas. (Daily Record)

Boyata latest

Brendan Rodgers has insisted Dedryck Boyata will be a Celtic player until the summer but admits the Belgian will leave for free rather than sign a new deal.

The former Manchester City defender was thought to be on the way out last summer but has remained at the Hoops, and Rodgers is keen for the 27-year-old to help lead Celtic to an eighth league title. (Daily Record)

Toure hints

Yaya Toure has refused to rule out a move to Celtic, after revealing that he would seek talks with Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers.

Speaking on Monday night football, the Ivorian midfielder said: “Celtic is a great team, but let me speak to Brendan and we will see. Who knows, maybe Kolo is arranging something for me behind the scenes.

“I have been playing in the Premier League and for me it’s been the most enjoyable. But maybe I can end up in Scotland or back in England. I want maybe one more year at a high level.” (Sky Sports)

Hardie buoys Rangers but Livi return may be on cards

Ryan Hardie is set to agree an extension to his Rangers contract but the 21-year-old could still be loaned back to Livingston, despite being recalled for the Gers’ winter training camp in Tenerife so that Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard could assess the youngster.

Talks over a return to West Lothian are ongoing after the Scotland Under-21 star netted five goals in seven games, and Livi are understood to be quietly confident of retaining his services for the rest of the season. (Daily Record)

Double defensive blow for Hibs

Lewis Stevenson is set to remain on the sidelines as Hibs begin their Scottish Cup campaign against Elgin City on Saturday. The left-back didn’t travel to Dubai as he remained in Edinburgh to get treatment but won’t have recovered in time to face Elgin this weekend. It remains to be seen if fellow defender Ryan Porteous will play any part in the fourth-round tie. The teenage centre-back picked up an injury in the home draw with Livingston just before Christmas and, as a consequence, missed the year-ending matches against Rangers and Hearts. Porteous completed some light training in Dubai last week and a decision will be taken this week on whether he is ready to return to action. (Evening News)