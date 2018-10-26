Rangers set to be without defender for Betfred Cup semi-final with Aberdeen

Rangers full-back Borna Barisic won’t make Sunday’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Aberdeen, according to manager Steven Gerrard.

The four-times capped Croatian defender hasn’t kicked a ball for the Ibrox side since a 1-0 loss to Livingston last month, with Jon Flanagan deputising in the left back slot.

Steven Gerrard had hoped to have Borna Barisic available but Jon Flanagan looks set to continue at left back. Picture: SNS Group

The 25-year-old was also forced to miss his country’s matches against England and Jordan, with national team boss Zlatko Dalic saying Barisic had suffered a “rupture of the muscle”.

Prior to Thursday night’s Europa League group G match with Spartak Moscow, Gerrard was hopeful that the summer signing from Osijek was “very close” to a comeback.

He said on Wednesday: “If Borna does not make the [Spartak] match, he will be in for the weekend as he is very close.”

• READ MORE - Steven Gerrard hints at Rangers loan manager and gives update on Arfield and Dorrans

Setback: Borna Barisic. Picture: SNS Group

• READ MORE - Rangers 0 - 0 Spartak Moscow: Gerrard’s men frustrated at Ibrox

But it now seems as though Barisic has suffered a further setback in his return from injury, with the Gers boss confirming after the stalemate with Spartak that the defender would not be available for Sunday’s showpiece.

However, Canada international Scott Arfield, who has also been recovering from injury, could come into contention after missing Thursday night’s match.

Earlier this week, Gerrard revealed that the club were still looking to get to the bottom of the knee injury troubling midfielder Graham Dorrans, adding: “We are still awaiting an update on Dorrans.

“He went to see a surgeon, and the medical department will make a decision on the next move.”