Steven Gerrard hints at Rangers loan manager and gives update on Arfield and Dorrans

Steven Gerrard has suggested that Rangers could look to create a dedicated loan manager to keep track of Gers players borrowed by other clubs.

The Ibrox boss made the comments during a press conference ahead of the Europa League Group G clash with Spartak Moscow on Thursday.

Rangers currently have 14 players out on loan including Greg Docherty at Shrewsbury, Jason Holt at Fleetwood Town and Jak Alnwick at Scunthorpe.

Mexican duo Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera are on loan at Nexaca and Santos Laguna, while Joe Dodoo, Lee Hodson and Myles Beerman have been loaned to Blackpool, St Mirren and Birkirkara until the end of the current season.

A further six youngsters have also been shipped out on loan to various clubs in the Scottish league including Livingston, Alloa and Falkirk.

Highlighting Docherty’s impact at New Meadow, Gerrard said: “We will have a discussion on loan players in the coming weeks.

“We are aware that Greg is shining down there - we sent someone to watch him recently. We are planning to appoint a loan manager to ensure we track our players as even when they’re away, they are Rangers players.”

The Gers have Alnwick, Beerman, Pena, Jamie Barjonas, Kyle Bradley, Zak Rudden and Aidan Wilson all due to return on the final day of 2018.

Gerrard also gave an update on several injury doubts, confirming that midfielder Ryan Jack would be available for the visit of the Russians.

He added: “Scott Arfield won’t be ready for tomorrow. Borna Barisic trained today but we are waiting to make a decision. If Borna does not make the match he will be in for the weekend as he is very close.

“I will pick my best team for Thursday night before I worry about Sunday.”

The Rangers boss also issued an update on Graham Dorrans, who hasn’t played since September 26.

“We are still awaiting an update on Dorrans,” Gerrard explained. “He went to see a surgeon, and the medical department will make a decision on the next move.”

The former Norwich midfielder sat out Rangers’ eight Europa League qualifiers with a knee injury and has been limited to just one league appearance - a 27-minute cameo in the 5-1 win over St Johnstone.

He played 56 minutes of the 4-0 win over Ayr United in the Betfred Cup quarter finals and came on for the last five minutes of the 2-2 draw with Villarreal in Spain last month.