Rangers ‘laughed’ off Alfredo Morelos bids

Rangers treated rumoured bids for Alfredo Morelos with nothing more than laughter, Steven Gerrard has revealed.

• READ MORE: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard condemns “unacceptable” sectarian abuse directed at Steve Clarke

Alfredo Morelos celebrates another goal for Rangers. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

The Colombian took his season’s tally to 27 with a four-goal haul in the 5-0 defeat of Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup fifth-round replay on Wednesday night.

He had missed the previous two matches, both goalless draws, through suspension.

Rangers boss Gerrard was ecstatic with the player’s display. He stated his desire to keep the player and warned any interested clubs that it will take a huge offer to sign him.

“I was delighted with Morelos’ performance but I was delighted all over the pitch,” he said. “It was the perfect night for me.

“I think Jermain is a perfect role model for Alfredo, he can use this to his benefit and keep growing. He can go and achieve anything he wants to.

“The fans love him here, we do, and we want him to stay here for a long time and to help make us successful.

“It would be very expensive to buy a player of Alfredo’s quality, that is why we laughed at a couple of rumoured bids for him.”

Speaking alongside Gerrard, Defoe has been impressed with his strike partner but says he may have to become bilingual to converse on a deeper level.

“Morelos has huge potential,” he said. “He is a goalscorer and someone who wants to score. I believe that appetite is something you are born with, not coached.

“I remember when I was young at West Ham I had the likes of Ian Wright to help me progress, I hope at this stage in my career I can now help Alfredo. I’ll need a few Spanish lessons but we have a good understanding.”

• READ MORE: Are Rangers a one-man team with Alfredo Morelos?